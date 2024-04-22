Woman Killed In Head-On Crash By Driver Eluding Police In Eldersburg: AG

The Maryland Attorney General's Office has launched an investigation into a late night crash on Saturday in Eldersburg that left one person dead and three others with serious injuries.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on April 20, investigators say that a Carroll County Sherif's deputy was on patrol in the area of Liberty Road and Ridge Road when a car came speeding through the area.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the driver, but the man continued on, and the officer opted to slow down and end the pursuit, only to get a call seconds later that the vehicle crossed over the double yellow line into the eastbound lanes of Liberty Road and struck an SUV, which had two people inside.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, the fleeing driver, and his passenger were each evaluated and taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Now, the fatal crash is being investigated by the AG's Independent Investigations Division (IID) with the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

The IID is expected to release the name of the woman involved within two days, and officials made note the deputy involved was wearing a body-worn camera and the cruiser was equipped with a dashboard camera.

That footage is expected to be released within three weeks.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

