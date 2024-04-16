Carroll County Deck Fire Causes $350K In Damage For Woodbine Family

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a crew of more than four dozen firefighters were called to the 6300 block of Woodbine Road, when there was a fast-moving fire reported in the area.

Fifty firefighters from the Winfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to the home, and it took approximately an hour to get the flames under control, though the fire caused an estimated $350,000 in damage or the family.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, there was no smoke or fire alarm present at the time the fire broke out on the exterior deck. The cause remains under investigation, officials said.

