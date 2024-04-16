Fair 68°

Carroll County Deck Fire Causes $350K In Damage For Woodbine Family

An overnight fire caused extensive damage in Carroll County when flames spread from an exterior deck to the pool house and garage area of a Woodbine home.

The Carroll County fire caused hundreds of thousands in damage.

 Photo Credit: Winfield Volunteer Fire Company
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a crew of more than four dozen firefighters were called to the 6300 block of Woodbine Road, when there was a fast-moving fire reported in the area.

Fifty firefighters from the Winfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to the home, and it took approximately an hour to get the flames under control, though the fire caused an estimated $350,000 in damage or the family.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, there was no smoke or fire alarm present at the time the fire broke out on the exterior deck. The cause remains under investigation, officials said.

