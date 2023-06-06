Police ID Man, Trooper Involved In Fatal Carroll County Standoff

Police have identified 52-year-old Jack Cimino, Jr., of Sykesville as the man who was shot and killed by Sgt. Jesse Hartsock, a 15-year veteran of the Maryland State Police's Field Operations Bureau during a standoff in Eldersburg.

The situation began at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, when state police troopers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Liberty Road to assist a reportedly suicidal man who was allegedly under the influence.

Police say that Cimino called into a crisis hotline threatening to kill himself, claiming that he had a gun and was intoxicated, though it was never specified what he had taken.

Responding troopers attempted to make contact with the man, who was initially unresponsive, and a barricade was declared, prompting a call to a SWAT negotiation team, officials said.

The barricade ended at approximately 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, when Cimino reportedly came to the front door of the home with a dark object in his hand that was pointed toward troopers, prompting Hartsock to fire one shot.

Cimino was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. A gun was recovered at the scene by investigators. No troopers were injured.

The standoff led to two nearby schools being placed into lockouts as a precaution, though students were dismissed at the normal time.

Body-cam footage of the incident is expected to be released by the Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division within two weeks.

