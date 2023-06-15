Shot In The Back: Gunman In Custody Months After Body Found Near Baltimore Park: Police

On Thursday, June 15, the Baltimore Police Department announced that Darius Joyner, 22, has been apprehended for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Adam White in February.

Members of the Baltimore Police Department found White's body around 6 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28 after receiving a call for an unresponsive person in the 4100 block of Duane Avenue, officials said.

Upon further investigation, police determined that he had several gunshot wounds to his back and the incident was investigated as a homicide after he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Joyner, a Baltimore native, was identified as a suspect and he was apprehended without incident at a home in the 2000 block of Clifton Avenue.

He was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder and multiple weapons offenses.

