Jose Mynor Lopez, 37, of Baltimore, was located by the Unified Command and advised Maryland State Police, who then pulled his body from a red construction vehicle.

At the time of the fateful bridge collapse, there were eight workers on the bridge. Mynor Lopez is believed to be the final victim.

"With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts, and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event," Maryland State Police Col. Ronald Butler, Jr. said.

"As we mourn with the families, we honor the memory of Jose Mynor Lopez, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella, and Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez."

According to officials from the Port of Baltimore, they are expected to remove the Dali vessel no later than Friday, May 10, which will allow more access for ships as salvage efforts continue in the area.

“We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family,” Butler previously said.

“Along with our local, state and federal partners, we ask that everyone extend their deepest sympathies and support to the families during this difficult time.”

