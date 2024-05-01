Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department were called to the 2700 block of Maple Avenue in Parkville to investigate a reported domestic disturbance.

Police say that the officer called to the scene heard gunshots fired inside the home and a woman screaming, and when officers then approached the area, more gunshots were heard inside the home coming from Maxine Redfern, 48.

As officers positioned themselves around the home, additional shots were fired and screaming could be heard coming from the residence.

Investigators said that 52-year-old Arnel Redfern then opened the front door and fired a weapon, prompting three to return fire, killing the man.

Both Redferns were pronounced dead at the scene after officers provided first aid following the shootings, and a handgun was recovered from the man.

"In the course of our ongoing investigation, new information acquired from the forensic examination of ballistic evidence has revealed that a bullet fired by the officers during their exchange of gunfire with Redfern struck the woman," according to investigators this week.

"The information also confirmed that Ms. Redfern was struck multiple times by gunfire from the firearm used by Mr. Redfern."

Following the shooting, the Baltimore County Police officers involved in the shooting were identified by the AG's Independent Investigations Division as Officer Burns, Officer Langley, 22-year veterans of the agency, and Officer Schanberger, an 8-year veteran.

The Attorney General's Office is still investigating the double-fatal shooting.

