Officers Involved In Fatal Double Parkville Shooting Named By Maryland AG

New details have been released by the Maryland Attorney General's Office following a fatal shooting involving officers in Baltimore County over the holiday weekend.

<p>Baltimore County Police officers were involved in the fatal shooting.</p>

 Photo Credit: Baltimore County Fire Department (Facebook)
Zak Failla
Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department were called to the 2700 block of Maple Avenue in Parkville to investigate a reported domestic disturbance.

Police say that the officer called to the scene heard gunshots fired inside the home and a woman screaming, and when officers then approached the area, 52-year-old Arnel Redfern opened the front door and fired a weapon, prompting three to return fire, killing the man.

Further investigation led to the discovery of Maxine Redfern, 48, dead inside the home, and a handgun was recovered from the man who was shot by officers.

Following the shooting, the Baltimore County Police officers involved in the shooting were identified by the AG's Independent Investigations Division as Officer Burns, Officer Langley, 22-year veterans of the agency, and Officer Schanberger, an 8-year veteran.

Officials noted that the involved officers were wearing body cameras, which recorded the fatal incident. The AG's Independent Investigations Division is expected to release the footage within 20 days.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

