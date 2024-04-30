Fog/Mist 60°

Jackpot-Winning 'Multi-Match' Ticket Worth $660K Sold At Baltimore Mini Mart

Lottery officials are encouraging players to check their tickets after a jackpot-winning Multi-Match ticket was sold at a Maryland convenience store. 

St. Paul Mini Mart at 815 St. Paul St. in Baltimore City

A ticket worth $660,000 is burning a hole in one Lottery player's pocket after hitting all six numbers from the latest Multi-Match drawing on Monday, April 29 on a ticket sold at the St. Paul Mini Mart at 815 St. Paul St. in Baltimore.

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were: 04-13-21-34-42-43.

It marks the second time in several weeks that a jackpot was hit after a retired couple claimed a $2.1 million win last month.

The game’s jackpot was hit 10 times in 2023, six times in 2022 and five times in 2021.

