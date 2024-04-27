Newly Minted Baltimore County Millionaire Shocked By $2M Scratch-Off Lottery Win

The trip to Busy Bee Restaurant, Bar and Liquors in East Baltimore will be memorable one for an occasional Lottery player from Windsor Mill, who claimed a $2 million prize after playing a 200X The Cash scratch-off ticket.

"I didn't think it was real, and I still don't think it is real," the lucky lotto player, who chose to remain anonymous, said.

According to the Baltimore County resident, he scratched his ticket inside the store and it revealed a “200X” symbol, with a prize of $10,000 beneath the symbol.

The rules of the game state that the prize shown gets multiplied by 200, leading to the $2 million prize. Stunned, he scanned the ticket, and sure enough, the man was a millionaire.

Following his unexpected windfall, the financial analyst says he is going to use some of his millions to pay off some bills, but is still undecided about how to spend the rest.

