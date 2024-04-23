Patrick Cromwell, 59, has been identified and charged in connection to the death of Joseph Barranco in the 900 block of West University Parkway over the weekend, authorities announced.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 21, officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to an apartment to investigate a call for what was described as an aggravated assault by cutting.

Investigators say that Cromwell called 911 and alerted dispatchers that he had cut someone - later identified as Barranco - who he believed to be dead.

He was pronounced at the scene by first responders and his body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which determined his death was a homicide.

On Tuesday, the department announced that Cromwell has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for Barranco's fatal stabbing.

Cromwell is being held without bail and is scheduled to make a court appearance next month.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.