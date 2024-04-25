In January, the Baltimore County Police Department was made aware of a voice recording that circulated on social media purporting that Principal Eric Eiswert made offensive comments, though it was later determined that it was a fake, according.

Eiswer was temporarily removed from the school, and the recording set off a chain reaction within the community and on social media.

In the recording, which got more than 7,000 likes on Instagram, the offensive clip includes comments about "ungrateful Black kids who can't test their way out of a paper bag," while complaining about "the inadequacies of these people."

During a conference on Thursday, Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough said that Dazhon Darien, the Athletic Director at the school created the faux recording, which was debunked by investigators from the FBI and Cal Berkley.

The recording was reportedly in retaliation against Eiswert, who launched an investigation into the AD's handling of school funds.

"We now have conclusive evidence that the recording was not authentic," McCullough said on Thursday. "The department reached that conclusion after an investigation forensics analysis by the FBI, which show it contained AI-generated content.

"A second expert opinion also determined that the recording was not authentic."

An arrest warrant was issued for Darien, 31, who was taken into custody by Maryland Transit Police on April 25 at the airport when he was attempted to board a flight, but was flagged because his firearm was not properly packaged, police said.

Further investigation found that Darien had a warrant out for his arrest and he is now facing charges that include stalking, theft, disruption of school operations, and retaliation against a witness.

He's being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

