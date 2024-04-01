Retired Aberdeen Couple Losing Sleep After $2.1M 'Multi-Match' Jackpot Win

Now, they can hardly sleep at all.

An Aberdeen pair headed to Lottery Headquarters in. Baltimore - and may do some more traveling soon - to collect a $2.1 million prize after hitting big playing "Multi-Match" on Monday, March 25 on a ticket sold at Klein's ShopRite on Riverside Parkway in Belcamp.

The winning numbers for their lucky drawing were: 08-15-18-30-36-38.

"It's the only game I play," the husband mused while claiming the seven-figure prize. "It's your best chance to win big."

According to the couple, once they realized that they were the ones who hit the jackpot, they lost sleep, and the two realized that they landed the massive windfall at 4 a.m. the following morning.

The husband said that he checked after the drawing, but didn't think they had a winner. However, he heard that the jackpot winner was sold at the Belcamp food store - the same place the he picked up a ticket that day, so he checked again.

"He said, 'will you be mad at me if I wake you up and tell you I won $2.1 million," his wife told officials. At that point, she was wide awake, joking that "he went back to sleep and I haven't slept since.

"It's been a shock."

The husband, who started playing Maryland Lottery games when it was established, said he “absolutely” plans to keep on playing. He still has the playslip he uses to buy Multi-Match tickets at the ready and will continue trying his luck.

Moving forward, nothing is set in stone, the couple said, but with their winnings, they are planning to do some traveling, or possibly purchasing a home of their own where they can spend away from the Maryland winters.

