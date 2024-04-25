Fog/Mist 55°

Tractor-Trailer, Charter Bus Crash Ties Up Traffic On MD-40 In Harford County

A strange scene caused chaos for some motorists in Northern Maryland on Thursday afternoon.

The scene of the crash in Harford County

 Photo Credit: Joppa-Magnolia VFC
Shortly after 2 p.m. on April 25, first responders were called to a stretch of Pulaski Highway involving a tractor-trailer and charter bus that blocked several lanes.

The crash was reported in the westbound lanes of MD-40 near MD-152 (Mountain Road). 

Harford County Department of Emergency Service paramedics were called to the scene to assist, and there were lengthy delays while the incident was investigated and the scene was cleared.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

