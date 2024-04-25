Tractor-Trailer, Charter Bus Crash Ties Up Traffic On MD-40 In Harford County

Shortly after 2 p.m. on April 25, first responders were called to a stretch of Pulaski Highway involving a tractor-trailer and charter bus that blocked several lanes.

The crash was reported in the westbound lanes of MD-40 near MD-152 (Mountain Road).

Harford County Department of Emergency Service paramedics were called to the scene to assist, and there were lengthy delays while the incident was investigated and the scene was cleared.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.