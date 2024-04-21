Curious Cabin Fire Along Susquehanna River Under Investigation In Harford County

Overnight, members of the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company were called to Jennings Lane, when a neighbor reported that a recreational cabin was fully engulfed in flames along the water.

The fire was reported shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

Officials said that the dwelling was one of approximately 350 cabins located along the banks of the river, and while they are individually owned, the land they are on is leased from Constellation Energy.

The owner was at the cabin earlier in the day; however, he was not home when the fire was found, though investigators noted that the property is only accessible via the dock or steep steps from the road.

It took a team of 50 firefighters almost two hours to knock down the flames and get the fire under control.

According to the fire marshal, one Darlington firefighter sustained smoke inhalation and exhaustion. He was taken to the Bayview Medical Center for evaluation and listed in stable condition on Sunday morning.

The fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damage. A neighboring cabin also was damaged as a result of the heat and flames.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

