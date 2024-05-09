The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General released new body-cam footage of the incident that resulted in the death of 37-year-old Windsor Mill resident Dimeka Thornton, who was struck head-on by a fleeing driver.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, April 8, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department were on patrol in the 1800 block of Belmont Avenue in Windsor Mill when they spotted a car that had been reported stolen in the parking lot of an area hotel.

While investigating, police say that a man got into the car, and when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the man failed to stop, leading to a pursuit that led to the exit ramp of I-695 outer loop near exit 18 (Liberty Road).

The driver headed into oncoming traffic, and struck a car head-on, striking Thornton. Both she and the fleeing driver were taken to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The fatal pursuit remains under investigation by the Attorney General's Office.

