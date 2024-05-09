Shelter In Place Order Lifted In Baltimore County Following Barricade: Police (Updated)

An alert was issued by the Baltimore County Police Department at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday morning after officers were called to the 7600 block of Carson Avenue in Dundalk.

As of 12:45 p.m. on May 9, police say that the order has been lifted.

The department's Tactical and Hostage Negotiation responded to the area and said they were able to peacefully resolve the incident.

Details about the barricade have not been released.

Residents in the area were instructed to shelter in place during the negotiations.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

