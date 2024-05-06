Driver Attempting To Sell Relative's Vehicle Shot Giving Ride In Baltimore: Police

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on May 6, officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to an area hospital, where a man walked in suffering from a gunshot wound.

The driver said that he had sold a relative’s vehicle to a body shop when a man asked for a ride to another location.

During the transport, the suspect asked the victim for his money and displayed a weapon, which led to a physical altercation, during which the driver was shot before the suspect fled from the vehicle.

The driver then took himself to the hospital for treatment and evaluation of the gunshot wound. His condition was not available later on Monday afternoon.

No details about the driver or shooting suspect were released by investigators as of 2 p.m. on Monday.

The shooting came hours after a man was found shot to death inside a car shortly after 4 a.m. on May 6 in the unit block of 21st Street in Baltimore.

Police say that both incidents remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

