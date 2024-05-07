Romain Mpoko went missing on Sunday, April 21 near the Baltimore National Aquarium after leaving his job at Sagamore Pendry, his family says.

For seven days, his family and first responders feverishly searched for Mpoko, until his body was pulled out of the National Harbor in the 400 block of East Pratt Street.

His death remains under investigation as police search for possible evidence of foul play.

Mpoko, whose nickname amongst his family was "Innocenty," and who was known as "Rome" to his friends, was described as a sensitive, caring, and loving person who made people laugh, his cousin says.

Now, his family is asking for answers.

"As we wait for more information, we are asking the public to spread the word and donate what they can to support the memorial and funeral costs so that his family does not have to go out of pocket and can focus on finding out what really happened to this amazing man," she said.

"How a local can go missing and be found dead in one of busiest places in Baltimore is beyond me," family members added. "We cannot leave any stones unturned or any video footage left unseen, we need answers as to how this can happen."

Thousands of dollars have been raised on behalf of the family since Mpoko's death in advance of his funeral, which was held on Tuesday, May 7 in Gaithersburg.

"Romain was known for his unwavering positivity and his belief in the power of magic, not the magic of illusions, but the magic of believing in oneself," his family said.

"He inspired all those around him to embrace life's challenges with courage and determination, to never give up, and to always strive for their dreams."

"Tragically, Romain's life was cut short, but his legacy of kindness, optimism, and perseverance will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

"He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. May his spirit continue to guide us, and may we honor his memory by embracing life with the same courage and positivity that he embodied."

