Suspects ID'd After Explosive Device Was Placed Outside Pine Grove Middle School

Baltimore County detectives have identified two individuals connected to placing an explosive device inside of a vehicle parked outside of Pine Grove Middle School that caused the evacuation of two schools, authorities say.

Joseph Vickery, 43, and Kristen Vickery, 39, were identified as the individuals arrested after a suspicious package was reported outside of the school, confirm Baltimore County police.

Baltimore County police were first made aware of an individual who was possibly in possession of an explosive device by Howard County police on Monday, Sept. 19. Police were able to detain one of the individuals around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 shortly after the device was found inside of the car parked near Pine Grove Middle School. The second suspect was detained during the evacuation of Pine Grove Middle School and Pine Grove Elementary School.

Joseph Vickery has been charged with several possession of explosive device-related charges, with CDS possession with intent to distribute and firearm-related charges, stemming from illicit drugs and a weapon discovered in the vehicle.

Kristen Vickery has also been charged CDS possession with intent to distribute.

Detectives say that the school was not a suspected intended target of the crime.

Both suspects are being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail.

