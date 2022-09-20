Pine Grove Middle School Emergency Evacuation: What We Know

Children from Pine Grove Middle School have been evacuated to Parkville High School after a suspicious package was found outside of the middle school, authorities say.

The school began an evacuation around 12 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 after the package was found near the school. Children were bussed to Pine Grove Elementary School where they were then transported to Parkville high school for reunification, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Security Boulevard is currently closed down from Woodlawn Drive to 695 as a result of the investigation.

All students have been reported safe and well.

