Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Pine Grove Middle School Emergency Evacuation: What We Know

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Students were evacuated from the middle school after a suspicious package was found
Students were evacuated from the middle school after a suspicious package was found Photo Credit: Image capture Jul 2019 © 2022 Google

Children from Pine Grove Middle School have been evacuated to Parkville High School after a suspicious package was found outside of the middle school, authorities say.

The school began an evacuation around 12 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 after the package was found near the school. Children were bussed to Pine Grove Elementary School where they were then transported to Parkville high school for reunification, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Security Boulevard is currently closed down from Woodlawn Drive to 695 as a result of the investigation. 

All students have been reported safe and well.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.