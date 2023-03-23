Opening In Concrete Barrier Contributed To I-695 Fatal Construction Worker Crash: NTSB

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released the agency’s initial findings after Wednesday midday crash on I-695 in Woodlawn that claimed the lives of six workers in a construction zone.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, an Acura TLX passenger vehicle being driven by Randallstown resident Lisa Adrienne Lea, 54, was traveling north on the Beltway near an active work zone in the center portion of the interstate before setting off the fatal chain reaction crash.

According to NTSB investigators, the project the highway workers were enlisted to complete included the use of concrete barriers to separate the work zone with vehicular traffic.

After striking a Volkswagen being driven by Melachi Brown, 20, of Windsor Mill, officials say that the Acura entered the work zone through an opening in the concrete barriers, struck multiple construction workers, and overturned.

All six victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Baltimore County Fire Department personnel. Their identities were released by state police the day after the crash by Maryland State Police.

The fatal crash led to NTSB assigning investigators to conduct an independent safety investigation that will focus on speeding issues, work zone protection for construction workers, and collision avoidance technology.

A preliminary report is expected before the end of April.

