Police ID Drivers Of Two Vehicles Involved In Fatal Beltway Crash

Maryland State Police have released new information regarding the drivers of two vehicles involved in Wednesday,’s I-695 crash that took the lives of six highway workers.

Randallstown resident Lisa Adrienna Lea, 54, was driving in the middle lane of the Beltway at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, when she attempted to change lanes, possibly clipping a Volkswagen being driven by Melachi Brown, 20, of Windsor Mill, who had broken down.

The initial investigation determined that Lea’s Acura may have struck the front corner panel on the passenger side of the Volkswagen, which had become disabled. That caused her to lose control of the car, sending her crashing into the work zone.

Lea was transported by an ambulance to Shock Trauma, where she is being treated for injuries sustained in the crash. She was the only person in the Acura at the time. Brown was uninjured.

The identifies of the six construction workers killed in the crash are still pending the notification of their families. All six were pronounced dead at the scene by Baltimore County Fire Department medical personnel.

Maryland State Police Crash Team detectives and the National Transportation Board are still investigating the fatal crash.

