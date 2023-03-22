Construction Workers Among Six Killed After Car Drives Through I-695 Work Zone (DEVELOPING)

More details have emerged following the fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 695 earlier today.

Maryland State Police confirmed that at least six people died in a massive crash that occurred at the inner loop of I-695 at Security Boulevard around 12:40 p.m., Wednesday, March 22.

Investigators say that a grey Acura passenger vehicle drove through temporary walls into an active construction work zone, striking several workers before flipping upside down.

At least six suspected workers were pronounced dead at the scene following the horrific crash. The driver of the Acura was rushed to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for medical treatment.

The identity and the condition of the driver are unknown at this time.

The identity of the workers that were killed is currently being withheld until their family is notified.

The crash closed both directions of the Baltimore Beltway for several hours following the crash, with lanes finally reopening around 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

