Second Vehicle Now Believed To Be Involved In Fatal I-695 Construction Crash

Police now believe a second vehicle may have been involved in the fatal pedestrian crash that killed six on Interstate 695.

Maryland State Police have announced that an unidentified second vehicle is believed to have been involved in the crash, that occurred at the inner loop of I-695 at Security Boulevard around 12:40 p.m., Wednesday, March 22.

Officials confirmed earlier that at least six people had died in the crash after a grey Acura passenger vehicle drove through temporary walls of a construction zone, hitting several workers before the vehicle flipped upside down.

The six victims were pronounced dead at the scene following the horrific crash. The driver of the Acura was rushed to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for medical treatment.

The identity and the condition of the driver of the Acura are unknown at this time.

The identity of the workers that were killed is currently being withheld until their family is notified.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about a second vehicle to contact authorities immediately.

The crash closed both directions of the Baltimore Beltway for several hours following the crash, with lanes finally reopening around 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

