Six Construction Workers Killed In I-695 Crash ID'd By Maryland State Police

Additional details have been released by Maryland State Police as they continue their probe into the fatal Baltimore Beltway crash that killed six highway workers.

The day after the crash, on Thursday, March 23, the six victims of the fatal crash were positively identified by state police investigators, hours after they laid out the details of the events leading up to the fatal incident.

The victims were identified as:

Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel;

Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick;

Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick;

Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge;

Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge;

Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie.

According to police, Randallstown resident Lisa Adrienna Lea, 54, was driving in the middle lane of the Beltway at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, when she attempted to change lanes, possibly clipping a Volkswagen being driven by Melachi Brown, 20, of Windsor Mill, who had broken down.

The initial investigation determined that Lea’s Acura may have struck the front corner panel on the passenger side of the Volkswagen, which had become disabled. That caused her to lose control of the car, sending her crashing into the work zone.

Lea was transported by an ambulance to Shock Trauma, where she is being treated for injuries sustained in the crash. She was the only person in the Acura at the time. Brown was uninjured.

All six victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Baltimore County Fire Department medical personnel.

Maryland State Police Crash Team detectives and the National Transportation Board are still investigating the fatal crash.

