Maryland Daycare Owner Admits To Shooting Husband Over Alleged Child Sexual Abuse: Reports

A Baltimore County woman has pleaded guilty after being charged in the July shooting of her husband that occurred after he allegedly sexually abused children at the daycare she ran, according to multiple reports.

Shanteari Weems, 50, reportedly shot her husband, James Weems, 57, on July 21 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., after she confronted him about the allegations, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

James Weems, a former Baltimore City police officer, reportedly assaulted at least three children at Lil ids Kastle Development Center, the daycare ran by his wife in Owings Mills. He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center in Towson.

The prosecutor in the case called for two years imprisonment followed by probation in a plea deal, but lawyers for Shanteari Weems have asked for a lesser sentence, the reports continue.

Lawyers for Shanteari Weems are arguing that the shooting was in self-defense, although D.C. police have alleged that they found handwritten notes proving premeditation of the shooting.

A sentencing is for Weems is scheduled for February 3, 2023.

