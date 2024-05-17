On Thursday, May 9, officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to a home in the 2100 block of East Preston Street, where they found 40-year-old Janelle Desormeaux unresponsive suffering from trauma to her body.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, reportedly days after she was killed. No suspect has been apprehended or charged in connection to her murder a week later.

It remains under investigation.

"On May 7, 2024, our beloved Janelle (Ginger) Desormeaux was taken from us in a senseless act of violence, leaving behind four beautiful children who now face a future without their devoted mother," the organizer of a GoFundMe for the family said.

Desormeaux was described by friends as "a shining light in the lives of her family and friends, known for her joy, laughter, and unwavering love for her children."

Her children, who range between the ages of 9 and 21 years old, now "have a void in their hearts," Liz Thomas said, "that can never be filled," prompting the fundraising effort on their behalf.

"While we cannot bring back their beloved mother, we can come together to ensure that Janelle's children have the resources they need to navigate the challenges ahead," Thomas added. "Let us stand together in solidarity and compassion for this grieving family."

Those interested in assisting the Desormeaux can do so here.

