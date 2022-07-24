Contact Us
Police & Fire

Baltimore Daycare Owner Shot Husband At DC Hotel Because He Was Molesting Her Kids: Report

Cecilia Levine
Mandarin Oriental Hotel
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 50-year-old woman from Baltimore County was arrested for trying to kill her husband at a hotel in Washington DC, and told police he had been molesting children at the daycare she ran, WUSA9 reports.

Shanteari Weems — who owns Lil Kidz Kastle in Owings Mills, according to CBS — yelled "He's a child molester," when police arrived at the Mandarin Oriental on reports of a shooting around 7:40 p.m. last Thursday, July 21, WUSA9 said.

She then told police she'd been married to the victim, a retired Baltimore City Police officer, for five years and that multiple children at her daycare said he'd been molesting them. Weems apparently reported her husband to authorities in Baltimore.

Weems' husband was hospitalized with gunshot wounds in his leg.

Click here for more from WUSA9.

