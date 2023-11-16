Man Attempted To Sexually Assault Woman On Owings Mills Trail, Police Say

An alert was issued by the Baltimore Police Department advising that shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, officers were called to the entrance of the Red Run Valley Stream Trail in Owings Mills to probe a reported attempted sexual assault that had just happened.

The woman involved said that she was approached by a Black man with a thin build who was between 18 and 25 years old, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 at around 8:15 a.m. and attempted to assault her sexually.

Investigators specifically stressed that "the preliminary information obtained by detectives indicates this incident is not related to the homicide that occurred along the Ma and Pa Trail in Harford County in August."

The two suspects are not believed to be the same person.

Detectives from the department are searching or the sexual assault suspect, and anyone who lives or works in the area has been asked to review any camera footage between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact investigators by calling (410) 307-2020.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.