Rachel Morin's Body Found: What We Know About Harford County Hiking Trail Homicide Case

Two days later, they shared photos of each other embracing on a hike and in a car together. Rachel said they were some of her favorites.

Rachel, 37, went missing on Saturday, Aug. 5 while going for a hike on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air (Harford County), MD, and was found dead the following day. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Richard was the one to report Rachel missing Saturday evening, and as complete strangers have taken their speculations to the comment section of Facebook, Richard has proclaimed his innocence.

"I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her," he writes, "let the family and I grieve. Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person. Please."

Meanwhile, Morin's family had launched a GoFundMe for her funeral.

Police did not say whether or not any suspects had been identified.

