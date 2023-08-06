Rachel Morin's Body Found: What We Know About Harford County Hiking Trail Homicide Case

Rachel Morin vanished Saturday evening, Aug. 5, when she went for a walk on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air, the Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said. Her car was found at the Williams Street entrance on Sunday.

Morin's boyfriend called authorities sometime around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, reporting her as missing, Gahler said, and indicated his girlfriend's car was in the lot on Williams Street, near the brewery. A missing person's investigation was launched.

Then, just after 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, a citizen called 911: A woman's body was found off the Ma and Pa Trail, Gahler said. While authorities believe that was Rachel's body, an autopsy will determined that.

Meanwhile, Morin's family had launched a GoFundMe for her funeral.

Police did not say whether or not any suspects had been identified.

