Suspect In Rachel Morin's Murder Tied To Los Angeles Home Invasion, Assault Of Young Girl

Col. William Davis, of the Harford County Sheriff's Office, said on Thursday, Aug. 17, that DNA analyzed by Maryland State Police came back as a match tied to a home invasion and assault of a young girl in Los Angeles.

The suspect was captured in surveillance footage shared by the sheriff's office.

The news comes 12 days after 37-year-old Morin was killed along the on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air.

The next step is identifying the subject, and police are hopeful that the public will be able to help. He's believed to be 5'9" and 160 pounds. He's also believed to be of Hispanic descent, and acted alone.

Davis stressed that the suspect does not represent the entire Hispanic community of Harford County.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 410-836-7788 or email rmtips@harfordsheriff.org.

