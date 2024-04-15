Fair 77°

Five Displaced By Abingdon Townhouse Fire Hours After Three Killed In Aberdeen Blaze

First responders in Harford County were busy on Monday morning, responding first to a triple-fatal fire in Aberdeen before being called to a row of townhouses in Belcamp that went up in flames, officials say.

The fire was declared under control shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Monday morning

 Photo Credit: Joppa-Magnolia VFC
Firefighters were called to the 4300 block of Perkins Place at around 11 p.m. on April 15, where there was a reported house fire that spread to an adjacent home, though any occupants were able to escape safely.

Crews were able to have the fire under control shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Monday, though they remained at the scene to knock down any hotspots while the Maryland Fire Marshal was called to investigate the blaze, which started in one home and spread to a neighboring residence.

The fire came hours after three people were found dead in an Aberdeen house fire that is now being investigated as a triple homicide by the police. No injuries were reported in the Abingdon fire.

No details about the cause or origin of the fire have been released by investigators.

Five people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by Harford County officials.

