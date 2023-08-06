Woman's Body Found Off Harford County Trail Amid Missing Person Investigation (Developing)

At approximately 1:07 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, the sheriff's office confirmed that the woman's body was found off the trail, though the cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

She has not been identified.

The discovery comes hours after the agency issued a missing person's alert for 37-year-old Rachel Morin, whose car was later found at the Williams Street entrance in Bel Air.

The investigation into the incident is "very active and ongoing."

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

