Woman's Body Found Off Harford County Trail Amid Missing Person Investigation (Developing)

The Harford County Sheriff announced that a woman's body was found dead off the Ma and Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air as they continue an investigation into a missing woman in the area.

The body was found near the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
At approximately 1:07 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, the sheriff's office confirmed that the woman's body was found off the trail, though the cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

She has not been identified.

The discovery comes hours after the agency issued a missing person's alert for 37-year-old Rachel Morin, whose car was later found at the Williams Street entrance in Bel Air.

The investigation into the incident is "very active and ongoing." 

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

