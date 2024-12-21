Christian Chavez-Sosa, 31, of Norwalk, was arrested Monday, Dec. 16, in Gloversville, New York. He was extradited to Norwalk Friday to face charges of home invasion, strangulation, three violations of a protective order, and burglary in the first degree, Fairfield County authorities said.

A woman with a protective order against Chavez-Sosa called police on Oct. 30, reporting that he had broken into her home, smashed her belongings, and later returned to "terrorize" her, according to Norwalk police.

The victim told investigators that Chavez-Sosa climbed into bed with her and her child and strangled her until she couldn’t breathe. He only stopped when another person entered the room, prompting him to flee, police said.

About a week later, Chavez-Sosa allegedly followed and harassed the victim again, making “obscene gestures” toward her from his car and violating the protective order, according to the report.

U.S. Marshals arrested Chavez-Sosa in Gloversville earlier this week.

He is being held on a $350,000 bond—$50,000 of which is tied to the repeated violations of the protective order, authorities said.

Chavez-Sosa is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 23.

