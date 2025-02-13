Kyle Vigneault, of Norwalk, was arrested without incident at his home this week, months after his infant’s June death was ruled a homicide, police said.

Norwalk officers responded to a 911 call from Vigneault, who reported the baby was choking on formula. He told dispatchers he had performed CPR for several minutes before calling for help, officials said.

Paramedics rushed the infant to Norwalk Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives, along with multiple agencies including the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Yale New Haven Hospital’s DART team, launched an in-depth investigation into the child’s death. The medical examiner determined the baby died from complications of medical and nutritional neglect, as well as necrotizing appendicitis and chronic malnutrition, police said.

Vigneault was charged with manslaughter in the first degree, risk of injury to a child, and cruelty to persons. He was being held on a $125,000 bond, Norwalk police said.

He'll return to court on Feb. 27.

