Ski-Masked Thieves Crash Stolen BMW, Ditch Audi On I-95 Before Pursuit In Norwalk: Cops

At approximately 7:14 a.m., Connecticut State Police from Troop G-Bridgeport responded to a motor vehicle accident on I-95 northbound near Exit 16. As officers were en route, reports indicated that several occupants had fled the scene on foot, police said.

The suspects were described as young males dressed in all black with ski masks.

Officers from the Norwalk and Westport Police Departments set up a perimeter around the area. Shortly after, authorities detained two individuals matching the suspects’ descriptions near the crash scene.

Through investigation, police determined that the 2019 BMW X6 involved in the crash had been stolen from Bridgewater. Meanwhile, a 2021 Audi S5 was found unoccupied on the Exit 17 off-ramp. The Greenwich Police Department was contacted and discovered that the Audi’s owner was unaware their vehicle had been stolen until officers notified them.

The two individuals taken into custody were identified as a juvenile male and 18-year-old Jeremiah Villacis, of West Haven. Both were arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer/resisting arrest.

The juvenile suspect was released on a promise to appear in New Haven Juvenile Court on Feb. 14. Villacis was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on April 4.

Authorities believe that a total of five individuals fled the scene on foot from the stolen vehicles. The Greenwich Police Department took custody of both suspects for separate charges, and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Connecticut State Police.

