Wegmans will open its Norwalk location on Wednesday, July 23, the company said in a news release on Monday, Feb. 10. The highly anticipated 92,000-square-foot store at 675 Connecticut Avenue will open at 9 a.m.

The store will employ about 500 people, with hiring already underway for part- and full-time positions across all departments.

"We’re looking for enthusiastic candidates to round out our team before opening day," store manager Emily Gee said. "We're excited to begin the countdown to July 23 when we can welcome the Norwalk community through our doors."

The Norwalk Wegmans will include made-to-order restaurant-style foods such as sushi, pizza, chef-prepared salads, and sandwiches. Customers can also enjoy a produce department featuring hundreds of fruits and vegetables, along with extensive seafood, meat, bakery, deli, and cheese selections.

Convenient drive-through curbside loading lanes will serve customers picking up online grocery or meals-to-go orders.

The supermarket will also have a two-story parking deck with 551 spaces and a bridge will connect the parking deck to the store. The parking garage will feature a solar canopy and 12 Tesla charging stations on its lower level.

Wegmans has more than 110 supermarkets across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, five of which are in Massachusetts. The grocery chain based in Rochester, New York, was founded in 1916.

Wegmans will also open stores in Lake Grove, New York, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, and Rockville, Maryland, on Wednesday, June 25.

