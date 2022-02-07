Hartford Woman Dies From Injuries In Shooting Over Dog, Police Say

A Connecticut woman who was shot during a dispute between neighbors over a dog that left two others dead has died from her injuries.

Nikia Rankins, age 27, of Hartford, died on Friday, July 1 from injuries incurred during the incident on Sunday, June 19.

Rankins was found shot when police responded to a report of gunfire at a multi-family home on Franklin Avenue and located three unresponsive victims with gunshot wounds, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police.

The couple, identified as Christina Dang, age 27, and Chase Eugene Garrett, age 39, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Rankins was transported to an area hospital where she underwent surgery, Boisvert said.

Rankins remained in critical condition following surgery until her death on Friday, police said.

On Tuesday, June 21, a person of interest, identified as Donovan McFarlane, age 31, of Hartford, arrived at the police department to speak with detectives from the Major Crimes Division, Boisvert said.

He was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that occurred during the incident. Boisvert said McFarlane was cooperative with the investigation.

So far, he has been charged with firearm violations during the incident, Boisvert said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.