The arrest stemmed from an incident in Hartford County on Tuesday, April 23, when a Connecticut State Police trooper in Manchester at the intersection of Buckland Hills Drive and Buckland Street saw a motorcyclist weave through traffic and straddle the center dividing lines to cut in front of other stopped vehicles, according to police.

The trooper, who was able to record the motorcyclist's license plate, saw him continue across Buckland Street and onto Pleasant Valley Road, where he soon entered the Interstate 84 westbound connector ramp.

Once on the ramp, the motorcyclist began tailgating other cars and passing them unsafely, police said, adding that he also accelerated to speeds over 100 miles per hour once it opened up into two lanes.

As the motorcycle continued onto westbound I-84, the trooper again clocked it at speeds over 100 miles per hour and activated his cruiser's sirens to pull it over. However, the motorcycle instead kept going on I-84 just before Exit 58, reaching speeds above 130 miles per hour in the process, according to state police.

Because of the risk a chase would pose to other drivers, the trooper did not continue pursuing the motorcyclist. Instead, authorities used his registration information to find him.

The motorcyclist, identified as New Britain resident Paris Perry, age 45, was arrested at his home on Wednesday morning, April 24. When approached by police, Perry admitted to riding the motorcycle, authorities said.

Police also learned Perry allegedly did not have a proper license to ride a motorcycle and had previous reckless driving-related arrests.

Perry was charged with:

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle;

Engaging police in a pursuit;

Failure to maintain proper lane;

Failure to have a proper license.

Perry was later issued a $5,000 non-surety bond and was scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Thursday, May 9.

