Dispute Over Dog Leads To Shooting Deaths Of Man, Woman In Hartford

A dispute between neighbors over a dog led to a deadly shooting that left two Connecticut residents dead and another in critical condition.

The incident took place in Hartford around 9 p.m., Sunday, June 19 at 67 Franklin Ave.

According to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Christina Dang, age 27, and Chase Eugene Garrett, age 39, were killed, who spoke about the incident at a press conference Monday, June 20.

Police responded to a report of gunfire at the multi-family home and found three unresponsive victims with gunshot wounds, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police.

The couple was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman in her 20s was transported to an area hospital where she underwent surgery and is in critical condition, Boisvert said.

Dang’s 6-month-old child was placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families following the shooting, said Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody.

"This was a personal dispute that escalated into violence," Thody said. "It's a tragic situation and very frustrating for the officers."

Mayor Bronin said the child is now believed to be an orphan.

Chief Thody said the department located the suspect vehicle wanted in the investigation and that a person of interest was being searched for.

A GoFundMe started to help cover funeral expenses for the two, which has only raised $175 needed of a $20,000 goal.

"This is in remembrance of Christina Dang and Chase Garrett whose lives have been labeled as the 20th homicide of Hartford, CT," said organizers Monica Tuyet and Kevin Thach. "They are not numbers but people who deserve to be remembered by those who loved and cherished them. Their son deserves to be told of the life they lived not by the death that should not have been."

To donate to the GoFundMe click here.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.