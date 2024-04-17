An investigation began in February in Hartford Couty after three students reported that a Manchester school teacher was making comments and touching the students.

The students of Illing Middle School said that the teacher, 58-year-old Floyd Gray of Hartford, touched them inappropriately and made comments while in class. All three students reported that Gray was their teacher, said Lt. Nick Reinert of the Manchester Police.

Reinert said the students stated they were not in the same class but reported similar incidents with Gray.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Manchester Police Department, the Manchester Public Schools Administration, and the Connecticut Department of Children and Families initiated investigations.

The Manchester Police Department applied for and secured an arrest warrant for Gray. Gray turned himself in to the Manchester Police Department on Tuesday, April 16, he added.

Gray was charged with three counts each of breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor.

He was released on bond and issued a court date of Thursday, April 17, 2024, at Hartford Superior Court.

This is an ongoing investigation. The department urges anyone with additional information to contact the Manchester Police Department.

