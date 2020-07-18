How To Reserve Swimming Time At 2 Of West Hartford's Public Pools

Two of West Hartford's town pools are opening free of charge to residents -- right on time for a heat wave.

The Fernridge Park pool opened Friday and the Beachland Park pool will open Sunday. Walk-ups are accepted if space permits, but town officials strongly encourage booking swimming time in advance.

West Hartford residents and members of Cornerstone Aquatics can register for swimming session by calling 860-561-8271 or following signing up online.

Cornerstone is temporarily closed due to a capital improvement project. The company that runs the center, HealthFitness, is managing the town's outdoor pools for the summer.

The pools will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The pools will offer on a rotating basis throughout the day lap swim and family open swim times.

Guests are allowed free of charge, including non-residents, but must be accompanied by a resident.

