Hartford Woman Found Shot Dead In Car, Second Victim Survives

The incident occurred in Hartford around 12:50 a.m., Friday, July 5, in the area of 40 Cleveland Ave.

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police, officers located two victims, a woman identified as Shamyria Williams of Hartford.

Williams was unresponsive on scene and was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Boisvert said.

The man, also in his 20s, was alert and conscious and was transported to a hospital.

"It was determined that both victims were seated inside their vehicles at the time of the shooting," Boisvert said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

