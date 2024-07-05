Mostly Cloudy with Haze 81°

Hartford Woman Found Shot Dead In Car, Second Victim Survives

Two people were found shot in separate vehicles, including a 23-year-old Connecticut woman who was found dead, when police responded to a report of a shooting. 

The area where the two victims were found shot in cars.

The area where the two victims were found shot in cars. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via Scott Rodgerson/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in Hartford around 12:50 a.m., Friday, July 5, in the area of 40 Cleveland Ave.

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police, officers located two victims, a woman identified as Shamyria Williams of Hartford. 

Williams was unresponsive on scene and was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Boisvert said.

The man, also in his 20s, was alert and conscious and was transported to a hospital. 

"It was determined that both victims were seated inside their vehicles at the time of the shooting," Boisvert said.

 The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

