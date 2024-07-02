Popular, Sometimes Wild, Southington Bar & Grill To Close For Good

75 Center, located in Hartford County in Southington, made the announcement on Facebook saying their last day of business will be Wednesday, July 3.

"To our loyal and dear customers. Thank you for the years of memories, friendships, and celebrations along the way. Due to unfortunate circumstances we are going to be locking our doors Wednesday July 3rd for the last time.. The staff invites all of you to come down, have a drink, share some laughs, and, as always, have a great time! We will be doing a toast at midnight to send it off right!"

The bar has seen its share of trouble with police and the state Department of Consumer Protection following a stabbing in March that left a bouncer severely injured.

After the incident, the bar lost its liquor license until it changed security rules, which it did and eventually reopened.

At the time of the stabbing, which occurred during a large fight, Southington Police said the department had been called to the bar and grill nine times in the past year for everything from drug overdoses to fights and firearm calls.

75 Center did not provide a reason for the closure in its goodbye post.

