The restaurant, located in the Hartford County town of Manchester at 1483 Pleasant Valley Rd., announced its closure on social media on Monday, July 1.

In its closing announcement, the owners of the Hooters branch said it was a "difficult decision" to shutter the eatery, which has been open for almost 20 years.

"Thank you for the many years of patronage and loyalty," the owners wrote, also encouraging customers to visit nearby locations in Wethersfield or West Springfield, Massachusetts.

The announcement prompted several reactions from former customers.

"Ah man. I had great memories," commented Jeff W.

"Loved this place and the staff… Sad to see it go!" read another comment.

The closure follows a decision by Hooters to close dozens of underperforming restaurants across the nation, according to a report by ABC 7.

