Two Busted Following Hotel Assault: Sheriff

At 9:25 p.m., police were called to Simpson Road hotel after a man said he was assaulted when he tried to kick two people out of his hotel room, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

During the argument, Mohahmed Mahgoub, 32, assaulted the victim and lunged toward him with a knife, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. The victim was not injured, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

Police conducted a search and found multiple suspected controlled substances amidst both Mahgoub and SummerBreeze Shelton, 23, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. Police said they believe Mahoub was distributing drugs.

Mahgoub was charged with attempted malicious wounding, assault and battery, along with several drug charges. Shelton was charged with possession of controlled substances, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. Mahgoub was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, while Shelton was held on a $3,000 secured bond, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

