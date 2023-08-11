Spotsy Teen Suffers Brain Injury In ATV Crash Year After Losing Fire Chief Dad To COVID

Support is swelling for the family of 17-year-old Ryan Campbell, of Spotsylvania, who required major surgery after he was a passenger in an ATV accident that crashed and left him in the ICU.

The incident happened after the family lost Campbell’s father Gary, a career member of Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management to COVID-19 complications in January last year.

Donna Reese, Campbell’s mother’s best friend, said in a GoFundMe campaign that Ryan was flown to UVA Hospital, for emergency brain surgery. Ryan inexplicably struck his head on the pavement, leading to a brain bleed that required a craniotomy, according to Ryan's mom.

“[Denise] just recently returned back to work full time within the last month and had to leave her job this past week due to a terrible accident involving her son,” Reese said in the campaign on behalf of Denise Campbell.

“The specialist say this procedure is done all of the time with patients with his type of injury,” Denise Campbell explained. “Being sedated, his inter-cranial pressure is currently good and so is his blood pressure.

“I have advocated to get him out of surgical trauma and get him moved into the neurological unit which is where he belongs since he has no other issues or injuries to his body.”

Campbell remains on a ventilator and paralytics, according to the latest update from his family.

“The Doctors and Nurses here are aggressive and staying ahead of the game so I’m very confident in them,” Campbells mother added. “This is going to be a very long road so I have to be patient but he is currently on the right track.”

