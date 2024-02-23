Speeding DUI Driver Had Rifles, Drugs In His Car During Stop In Stafford County, Sheriff Says

Danesh Hussan, 25, is facing felony charges after being a bit too fast, and too furious in front of deputies early on Thursday morning.

Officials say that a deputy conducting speed enforcement on Garrisonville Road spotted Hussan's pick-up truck going 55 mph in a 35 mph zone, prompting a traffic stop in the nearby Wells Fargo parking lot.

During the stop, deputies say that Hussan was caught with a concealed weapon in his waistband, which was not permitted, leading to him being detained.

During a search of the Woodbridge resident's vehicle, deputies uncovered another two loaded rifles that were secreted in the backseat, and there was a partially consumed beer found in the vehicle.

Hussan was apprehended and taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where his list of offenses would continue to grow.

According to the sheriff's office, staff members at the jail found controlled substances within Hussan's belongings, leading to charges that include:

Three counts of carrying a concealed weapon;

Possession of controlled substances;

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance;

Felony by a prisoner;

Drinking while driving;

Reckless driving.

He is being held behind bars without bail.

