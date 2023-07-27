So Corny They're Good: Stafford County Sheriff's Department Does Press Releases Right

The Stafford County Sheriff's Department nails both.

Just read the release penned Thursday, July 26, about a Walmart thief who swiped seafood.

They call it, "Salty Shellfish Swindler Spotted."

"We aren’t fishing for compliments on this release, but it might leave you crab-solutely hungry. One suspect seas food and steals food in a not so well-done surf and grab."

Then there's this one: Justin Timbersnake.

"A hissterical caller in a North Stafford neighborhood reported a 10 foot long trespasser trying to gain access to her home at 3:15 p.m. today. It was obviously a false report, snakes must be measured in inches, they don’t have feet.

"Never fear, Deputy K.L. Busch was on the case! She arrived to find the (h)armless black snake we have affectionately named Justin Timbersnake. While most would re-coil from the sight, Deputy Busch moved in to encourage the cold blooded intruder to scale the wall in the other direction.

"Justin Timbersnake was last seen slithering back into the woods. Fangtastic work Deputy Busch!"

The department does not make light of serious crimes or heavy situations. Seems as though the jokes are made only when deserved.

We believe the Stafford County Sheriff's Public Informations Office Ryan Wilbur is behind the punny releases, but we can't say for sure.

No crime in a good rhyme.

Scroll through the department's Facebook page for more of the author's brilliant news-writing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.